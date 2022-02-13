Two suspects open fire on couple outside of home, firing at least 80 shots, deputies say

Two people are critically injured after two men waited for them to return home before they opened fire, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Candlebrite.

Deputies said the couple returned home to find the two men waiting for them. The situation escalated when the men pulled out an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun and opened fire.

At least 80 shots were fired, striking the couple, according to officials. However, they were able to get away.

The pair drove to the intersection of Foster and Benz Engleman, where deputies later found them with gunshot wounds. They were taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

Deputies are still searching for the suspects and the investigation continues.

