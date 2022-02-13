Man found shot, killed in vehicle outside of NW Side restaurant, SAPD says

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Northwest Side restaurant, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 3:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of NW Loop 410.

Police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area and just moments later, the callers said a vehicle pulled up into a Chili’s restaurant parking lot.

When officers arrived, the callers said they went to help the driver, a 25-year-old man, concerned the vehicle had crashed.

However, they soon realized the vehicle’s condition and that the man had been shot. Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said there were no witnesses, the location of the shooting is still unknown and the suspect is at large. The investigation continues.

