Volunteer crews in San Antonio continue search for 3-year-old Lina Khil

SAN ANTONIO – Volunteers are keeping the faith and continuing their search for 3-year-old Lina Khil, who disappeared from her family’s apartment complex in late December.

Search crews reached the final section of the greenbelt area Sunday morning as they looked for Lina at the Fox Park Trailhead on W. Hausman Road.

The little girl was last seen at a playground at her apartment complex off of Fredericksburg Road on Dec. 20. There is a greenbelt near that complex that stretches about 27 miles.

Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach crews, along with Lina’s father, searched in tunnels and in brushy areas of this final section. However, they have not located Lina as of yet.

“We’re still hoping to find something to give us a clue of what happened to Lina. We have not had any information come forward, so we are still hoping to find something,” said search volunteer Frank Trevino.

The volunteer group said they could potentially search other areas, depending on feedback from San Antonio police.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio and Crime Stoppers are offering rewards that total $150,000 if a tip helps lead to Lina. If you have a tip, call SAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at (210) 207-7660.

