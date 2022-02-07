49º

Volunteers continue searching for Lina Khil on Northwest Side

The child has not been seen since she disappeared from her family’s apartment on Dec. 20th.

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Night has fallen yet again on another failed search for 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil.

The child has been missing for six weeks now.

“We can’t just sit and keep observing. We need to get out and do what we can for this poor little girl,” Mary Newhouse, a volunteer in Sunday’s search said.

Newhouse’s words reflecting in other volunteers as well. The overarching message -- we can’t just sit by while Lina still isn’t home.

“I have nine grandkids and it breaks my heart. I can’t imagine what the family’s going through,” Newhouse said.

For many, it’s their first time searching. They’re looking for anything that might be disturbed or just not look right -- anything that can bring them closer to finding Lina.

Another volunteer, Charles Sims, hopes his experience as a combat veteran helps.

“We, you know, did terrain navigation and stuff like that. So anything we could do to help to come out to help show unity in the community,” Sims said.

Since Lina disappeared December 20th, the search for her has primarily focused near her family’s apartment on Fredericksburg Road.

On Jan. 5th, divers checked a creek roughly two miles from there and turned up nothing.

On Jan. 28th, SAPD followed a tip that brought them to the city of Fredericksburg. After a joint law enforcement effort with police there, nothing was found.

Joel and his wife Chris joining others in the search Sunday and in prayer every day to bring Lina home.

“My mind’s been on it every day and I just hope they find that little girl’s safe and sound,” Joel said.

SAPD has been very clear -- they’re asking for tips in Lina’s case.

It’s being investigated as a missing person’s case, so you can reach out to SAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at (210) 207-7660.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio and Crime Stoppers are offering rewards that total $150,000.

