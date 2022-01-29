Nothing found in Fredericksburg after SAPD receives new tip in Lina Khil’s disappearance, officials say

Photo taken on the day Lina Sardar Khil disappeared shows the dress and jewelry she was wearing on Dec. 20, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – The search for missing 3-year-old Lina Khil extended to Fredericksburg after San Antonio police say they received a tip regarding her disappearance.

On Friday, SAPD told KSAT that it had reached out to police in Fredericksburg to follow up on the tip, but nothing was found.

The department released the following statement:

“SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit received a tip regarding Lina. The Unit contacted law enforcement in Fredericksburg to advise them of the tip and to seek their assistance in looking into the tip. Unfortunately, nothing was found and Lina continues an active missing persons case.”

Earlier this month, a family spokesperson released a photo taken of missing 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil on the day she disappeared. The hope is that sharing details about the specific clothing and jewelry she had on can help in the search.

Ad

The CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach posted the photos on the group’s Facebook page explaining that Lina was dressed for a gathering she was going to attend with her family on Dec. 20, the day she disappeared from a playground in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road. The organization also searched alongside Lina’s father in Fredericksburg this week to no avail.

The photo (top of this article) shows Lina in a red dress brocaded with green and gold threads on the front and at the bottom of the sleeves. She’s shown wearing gold dangling earrings, bangle bracelets and a necklace called a Tawiz that contains verses from the Quran.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio is offering a reward of $100,000 for information that leads to her discovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Ad

Photo below shows Tawiz (necklace) that LIna Khil was wearing the day she disappeared:

Photo shows the necklace that Lina Sardar Khil was wearing on the day she disappeared. (Lina Khil's family by way of Pamela Allen)

I would like to take a moment to address a few items. 1. I am the lady in the middle. I am not the mother. I am an... Posted by Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

More on KSAT: