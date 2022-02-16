Former NISD school janitor accused of sexting 12-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – A former middle school janitor is accused of sending sexually charged messages to a 12-year-old girl.

San Antonio police arrested Noah Brune, 26, Tuesday on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Brune was working as a janitor at Rawlinson Middle School in the Northside Independent School District at the time of the alleged incident.

It says he has since been fired from his job.

According to the affidavit, SAPD became aware of the allegations last December after a woman initially called NISD police to report that Brune had been sending inappropriate text messages to her 12-year-old daughter.

The girl then showed investigators the messages which were sexual in nature, the affidavit says.

SAPD detectives later contacted Brune and interviewed him about the claims.

The affidavit says during that interview, Brune admitted to communicating with the girl, initially on Instagram, then later texting her and one other minor.

It says that he told police he used an app that allowed him to hide his true phone number and sent them sexually explicit messages. But it says he denied sending any pictures that were sexual in nature.

Detectives seized Brune’s phone and conducted a forensic examination on it.

The affidavit says among the messages investigators found was one in which Brune allegedly said he couldn’t believe he “was turned on by a 12 year old.”

Records show police obtained a warrant for his arrest Tuesday and took him into custody the same day.