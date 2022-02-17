Suspects sought after 5 dead deer illegally dumped on highway in Kerr County

Five fallow deer were found dead and illegally dumped on State Highway 41 in Kerr County.

Now, nearly one week after the discovery, Kerr County sheriff’s deputies are still searching for the people responsible.

The deer are believed to have been dumped on the night of Feb. 11 or in the early morning hours of Feb. 12.

Kerr County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps lead to an arrest or the indictments of people responsible for the crime.

Anyone with more information on the incident can submit tips anonymously by calling 830-896-8477 or online at www.kerrtips.com.

