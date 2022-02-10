SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for men who allegedly assaulted bar patron on St. Mary’s Strip

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men who allegedly assaulted a man outside a bar on the St. Mary’s Strip on Dec. 12, 2021.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Dec. 12 in the 2600 block of St. Mary’s Street.

Police said a 24-year-old man and his friends were inside a bar when an altercation erupted.

The group of friends decided to leave the bar and while they walked to their car, they were confronted by two men.

Police said the two men then assaulted the 24-year-old man.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

