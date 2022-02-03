SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for driver(s) who fatally struck man multiple times along I-10

Winford Trice, 65, was found dead on Dec. 15 along the eastbound I-10 access road near Foster Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver or drivers who fatally struck a man multiple times along Interstate 10 in December.

A Texas Department of Transportation road crew found the body of 65-year-old Winford Trice on the eastbound I-10 access road near Foster Road on Dec. 15.

Trice was struck sometime between 10:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 4 a.m. Dec. 15, according to Crime Stoppers.

The driver or drivers who struck the man did not stop to render aid or give information.

Authorities are searching for anyone else responsible for his death.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

