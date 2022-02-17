These are Consumer Reports’ top picks for cars, trucks, SUVs

Consumer Reports’ new annual list of top picks for cars, trucks and SUVs includes budget and luxury vehicles as well as hybrids and a new electric model.

They base their list on results of their road and performance tests, reliability data, owner satisfaction reports, and safety features.

“All of our top picks come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection,” said Consumer Reports auto expert Jennifer Stockburger. “These safety features have been proven to save lives. And, new for this year, top picks are also required to have standard highway speed automatic emergency braking.”

If your budget is less than $25,000, they say the Nissan Sentra is low cost and high value.

The Honda Accord is their definitive family car. They call it roomy and impressive on fuel efficiency.

Even stingier on the gas is a familiar name on their lists - the Toyota Prius, which gets about 52 miles to the gallon.

“The practical Prius, and also Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, remain the benchmark for hybrids,” Stockburger said.

If an SUV is your preference, Nissan’s Rogue Sport is their top pick for those with a base price of less than $25,000.

For more money, other SUVs on the list are the Subaru Forester (small-sized), three-row Kia Telluride, and the two-row Toyota Rav4 Prime plug-in hybrid. The Lexus RX is the top pick for luxury mid-sized SUV.

If you want to really go green, Consumer Reports says the Ford Mustang Mach E is a fun drive with the versatility of an SUV. It’s priced in the $45,000-plus category.

For truck-lovers, the Honda Ridgeline gets their honors. It’s American-made and they call it a good vehicle for the commuter, family chauffeur and weekend warrior.

New car availability remains a frustrating issue for people in the market for a new car. Prices are up, too, 12.2% over last year. On the brighter side, trade-in vehicles are worth more, too.