Man hospitalized after family disturbance leads to shooting on SW Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after a family disturbance led to a shooting on the Southwest Side Saturday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Caddo.

When police arrived, they found a man, 29, outside of a home with four gunshot wounds on his legs and in his groin area.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, officers said.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a family disturbance that occurred earlier in the day. Officers said the suspect took off from the scene before they arrived.

A suspect description was not given but police say he may be driving a 90s to 2000s convertible mustang.

The investigation is ongoing.

