SAPD works to figure out how SUV ended up in San Antonio River

SAN ANTONIO – Officers with the San Antonio Police Department spent part of their Saturday morning trying to figure out how an SUV ended up in the San Antonio River.

Officers were called to the part of the river that goes under Highway 281, just north of downtown near the Brackenridge Park Golf Course, before 10 a.m.

Police found a silver SUV sitting in the river submerged in the water. There was no damage to the highway above. A fence near the river suffered some damage, but it is unclear if that is a result of the accident.

Police did not say if anyone was inside the vehicle or was hurt.

The biggest obstacle they had was figuring out how to get the vehicle out of the water.

