First Lady Jill Biden to visit San Antonio on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – First Lady Jill Biden is headed to San Antonio this week. The first lady is set to arrive on Wednesday at the Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, according to a news release.

From there, she will head to the Mays Cancer Center home of UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center for a tour and listening session.

Officials said the session will be focused on addressing cancer health disparities in the Latino community, as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative.

The First Lady will also visit Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland to tour a child development center and participate in a listening session.

The listening session will be focused on support of military children with disabilities, as part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative, officials said.

