First Lady Jill Biden to visit San Antonio on Wednesday

The First Lady will tour the Mays Cancer Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a "Cancer Moonshot" event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Washington. Biden has turned Valentine's Day into a lesson for second graders. The first lady and longtime teacher had Washington elementary school students design Valentine's Day hearts that are hanging in the East Wing of the White House. Twenty second graders from Aiton Elementary School and their teacher, Alejandro Diasgranados, will tour the White House on Monday, Feb. 14 and see their heart work on display, her office said. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – First Lady Jill Biden is headed to San Antonio this week. The first lady is set to arrive on Wednesday at the Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, according to a news release.

From there, she will head to the Mays Cancer Center home of UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center for a tour and listening session.

Officials said the session will be focused on addressing cancer health disparities in the Latino community, as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative.

The First Lady will also visit Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland to tour a child development center and participate in a listening session.

The listening session will be focused on support of military children with disabilities, as part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative, officials said.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

