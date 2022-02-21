First Lady Jill Biden to visit San Antonio on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – First Lady Jill Biden is headed to San Antonio this week. The first lady is set to arrive on Wednesday at the Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field, according to a news release.
From there, she will head to the Mays Cancer Center home of UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center for a tour and listening session.
Officials said the session will be focused on addressing cancer health disparities in the Latino community, as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative.
The First Lady will also visit Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland to tour a child development center and participate in a listening session.
The listening session will be focused on support of military children with disabilities, as part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative, officials said.