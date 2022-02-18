Channing Tatum visits JBSA-Lackland ahead of new film’s debut

Channing Tatum, star and co-director of the upcoming movie Dog, participates in a military working dog demonstration on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Feb. 10, 2022. Tatum arrived at JBSA on a USO tour to promote his movie Dog, while also getting to interact with JBSA members and see some of its missions.

SAN ANTONIO – Actor Channing Tatum paid a visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland last week to promote one of his upcoming films and learn about military working dogs.

The actor’s visit on Feb. 9 was just one week ahead of the debut of his new film, “Dog,” which comes to theatres on Friday, Feb. 18.

According to JBSA officials, Tatum went on a USO tour, met with military members, learned about the missions of various units and took part in a military working dog demonstration.

The actor also got a “close-up view of the mission of the Brooke Army Medical Center’s Center for the Intrepid and BAMC USO office at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston; the Lt. Col. Daniel E. Holland Military Working Dog Hospital and MWD Whelping facility at JBSA-Lackland; and the 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal unit at JBSA-Chapman Annex,” JBSA officials said in a release.

JBSA members were treated to an early screening of “Dog” at JBSA-Kelly Field, JBSA-Lackland and JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

Ad

The film delves into the story of a former U.S. Army Ranger, Jackson Briggs, who is trying to bring his fallen comrade’s dog to his friend’s funeral in time while encountering some misadventures along the way. It’s rated PG-13 and spans an hour and 41 minutes.

You can learn more about Tatum’s new film here.