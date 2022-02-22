Castroville police chief accused of repeatedly using N-word during murder investigation

Castroville, Texas – The Castroville city council is scheduled to discuss the employment status of the town’s police chief Tuesday night, days after he was accused of repeatedly using the N-word at a murder scene earlier this month.

Chief Brian Jackson, who is accused of saying the racial slur at least three times, was recorded on a body camera worn by a Medina County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a source familiar with the incident confirmed Monday.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown told the KSAT 12 Defenders late Monday that he contacted several Castroville city officials after hearing inappropriate language in the footage.

Brown declined to discuss the exact nature of Jackson’s comments and referred additional inquiries to Medina County District Attorney Mark Haby.

Haby was in court Tuesday morning and unavailable for comment.

The KSAT 12 Defenders have requested the body-worn camera footage related to the incident.

Ad

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including MCSO and Castroville PD, responded near Houston Street and Hwy. 90 Feb. 5, after a body was found.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman on Monday identified the victim in the case as Elijah Chandler and said a suspect, Jeremiah Brown, has now been charged. The spokesman stated its Rangers division is assisting Castroville PD with the case.

A source familiar with the murder investigation said Jackson was recorded saying the slur three times, while discussing where the victim was from.

Jackson did not respond to an email seeking comment for this story.

Castroville Mayor Darrin Schroeder released the following statement via email Tuesday morning:

“The City of Castroville does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. Our criminal justice system cannot be shaped by biased policing and unfair judicial precedents, including attitudes and actions that are rooted in racism and other forms of discrimination. The emotional, mental, physical, and financial impact on our communities is a tangible experience for too many and must be taken seriously. The threat of racial violence is real, so we must take seriously all words and actions that can be precursors to that. Everyone deserves due process. We have been notified of allegations against Police Chief Jackson and are investigating them according to our policies and with all diligence. We believe in all human rights, so we will not discipline simply on rumors or hearsay, but we will act decisively if we determine guilt of discrimination.”

Ad

Jackson is one of several city officials whose employment status is slated to be discussed during Tuesday’s council meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. at 1209 Fiorella Street in Castroville.

Read more: