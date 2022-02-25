Reward offered for information about murder at North Side parking lot

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio request the public’s assistance with information leading to the identification and location of the individual(s) involved in the murder of Quinton Smith,28, at 3333 West Avenue on Jan, 9, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for suspects in a January murder that happened in a North Side parking lot, and Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Quintin Smith, 28, was killed on Jan. 9 in the parking lot of the Blow Hookah Lounge at 3333 West Avenue.

Smith was standing in the parking lot at about 3 a.m. when a white vehicle drove down West Avenue and stopped in the middle of the street. Someone inside the car fired several shots at Quinton before the car sped off toward Interstate 10.

Police said the suspects’ white vehicle was seen in surveillance video parked at the same parking lot where Smith was killed prior to the shooting. In the video, several individuals are seen outside the car speaking to people inside the car. They’re hoping someone recognizes it from surveillance photos (posted above) and can identify the occupants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for an anonymous tip that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Ad

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867), or submit tips online or on the P3 Tips app.

Also on KSAT: