Authorities ID shooting victim who died in car on way to the hospital

Man found fatally shot in car near the Pearl, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man who was found dead in a vehicle parked near the Pearl has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Manuel Rice was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday.

San Antonio police said they responded to a call for a person with a gunshot wound in a car parked outside the Credit Human building on Pearl Parkway and Broadway.

There, they found Rice dead and three men who said they were driving him to the hospital.

The men told police that the shooting happened on the East Side but a crime scene was not located.

The investigation is ongoing.

