35º

Local News

Authorities ID shooting victim who died in car on way to the hospital

SAPD officers found him in a car near the Pearl

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: shooting, Pearl, crime, San Antonio, east side
Man found fatally shot in car near the Pearl, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man who was found dead in a vehicle parked near the Pearl has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Manuel Rice was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday.

San Antonio police said they responded to a call for a person with a gunshot wound in a car parked outside the Credit Human building on Pearl Parkway and Broadway.

There, they found Rice dead and three men who said they were driving him to the hospital.

The men told police that the shooting happened on the East Side but a crime scene was not located.

The investigation is ongoing.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email