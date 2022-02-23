Man found fatally shot in car near the Pearl, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was found in a car with a gunshot wound near the Pearl, according to San Antonio police.

Police say they received a call for a person with a gunshot wound in a car on Pearl Parkway and Broadway around 8:27 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the man in his mid-20s dead at the scene.

Police said there were three people in the car with the man. They told police that the shooting happened on the East Side. However, police said they have not found evidence that a shooting took place.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are limited at this time.

More on KSAT:

Man, 29, in critical condition after shooting at cellphone store on East Side

Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified; relatives said they had young child