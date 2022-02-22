Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified; relatives said they had young child

Gavino Daniel Rios, 50, and Joanne Sandoval, 41, were found fatally shot on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in the 100 block of Enrique Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a West Side home on Monday morning have been identified by San Antonio police and family.

Gavino Daniel Rios, 50, and Joanne Sandoval, 41, were found fatally shot when the man’s brother went to check on him in the 100 block of Enrique Avenue, not far from West Commerce Street and Hortencia Avenue.

Police believe it may have been a murder-suicide but did not say who they believe pulled the trigger.

“Homicide detectives made location to further investigate the incident which appeared to not be the result of natural causes,” an early report from SAPD states.

The man’s brother told officers that he hadn’t heard from him in a few days, SAPD Chief William McManus said in a news briefing.

Family members of Sandoval gathered tearfully outside the home Monday evening.

Ad

Sandoval had been the longtime girlfriend Rios, who lived at the home.

Joanne Sandoval, 41, was found fatally shot on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in the 100 block of Enrique Avenue. (Courtesy, family of Joanne Sandoval)

The woman’s family members described a tumultuous relationship between the two. Neighbors also told police and KSAT that there was a lot of fighting, and McManus said there were “a number of calls” to the home.

Veronica Moncada, one of the woman’s sisters, said the family was feeling “very angry, very sad. This should have just been avoided.”

Sandoval’s family said the couple had a daughter who is less than a year old. She was with other family members at the time of the shooting.

Read also: