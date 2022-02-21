Man finds brother, woman dead in home on West Side, SAPD chief says

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said a woman and man were found dead on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in the 100 block of Enrique Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A man discovered an apparent murder-suicide when he went to check on his brother at a West Side home on Monday morning.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the incident occurred in the 100 block of Enrique Avenue, not far from West Commerce Street and Hortencia Avenue.

The man went to the house because he hadn’t heard from his brother in a few days. He then found his brother and a woman dead from gunshot wounds inside, McManus said.

Police believe it may have been a murder-suicide.

“We don’t know that for sure, we’re still investigating,” he said. “But that’s what it appears to be right now.”

The names of the deceased have not been released, but McManus said they’re both believed to be in their 40s.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

