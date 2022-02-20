Man arrested after 2 people found shot, killed outside of NW Side apartment, Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after he shot and killed a man and a woman believed to be his parents outside of his Northwest Side apartment, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Parkdale, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus said an officer was handling a traffic accident across the street from the complex when he heard gunshots ring out. The officer then went over to the complex to investigate.

That’s when he found two people, a man and a woman in their 40s or 50s, dead outside of a first-floor apartment, according to SAPD.

He also noticed a man in his 20s holding an AR and a shotgun, McManus said. The man took cover between two vehicles, causing the officer to back up.

Police said the man popped up moments later from in between the two vehicles and the officer fired several rounds in the man’s direction.

The man was not hit from the gunfire and he quickly gave up, according to McManus. He was then taken into custody.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from family violence and McManus said the two people who were killed in the shooting could be the suspect’s parents. However, that has not yet been confirmed.

The officer involved in the shooting will remain on active duty and will not be placed on administrative leave, according to McManus.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and is subject to change. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

