Forensic sketch released of woman found dead in 2020, SAPD asks for help identifying her

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police released a digital postmortem sketch of a woman found dead in late 2020 in an effort to identify her.

Police on Monday said the woman has still not been identified since her body was found on the morning of Nov. 4, 2020, outside the Rio at Mission Trails nursing home in the 6200 block of S. New Braunfels Ave. on the Southeast Side.

Her body was already decomposing when it was spotted in the woods by a person visiting the nursing home.

She was most likely white or Hispanic, between 20 and 40 years old, and between 5-feet, 3-inches and 5-feet, 7-inches tall, police said. Her weight is unknown but she was found in size XXL pants. She had brown wavy hair.

The sketch was created by a forensic artist of the Texas Department of Public Safety, and SAPD is hoping people will share the image so a relative or friend can identify her.

SAPD previously released images of a black bracelet she was wearing at the time her body was discovered.

San Antonio police have released images of a bracelet that was found on a woman’s body on Nov. 4, 2020, outside the Rio at Mission Trails nursing home in the 6200 block of S. New Braunfels Ave. (SAPD)

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman can contact the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office at 210-335-4011.

