Gunfight erupted when man, women went after alleged car vandal in Kerrville, sheriff says

Two men have been arrested following an altercation and gunfight in Kerrville last week.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started when two women left a pub Wednesday evening and one of them noticed her vehicle’s windows were smashed in.

They walked to the 100 block of Loyal Valley Drive to confront the man they believed was responsible for the damage.

While there, they had an altercation with Andre Deshawn Parker, 22.

Authorities said Parker hit one of the women with a 9-millimeter pistol three times, and the final strike caused the gun to fire.

No one was hit by the bullet, and the women left the scene.

The two women went to pick up a man, identified as Vidal Lopez Ramirez, 44, and then returned to Loyal Valley Drive.

KCSO said upon arrival, a second altercation ensued with Parker, and both Parker and Ramirez fired their handguns.

No one was injured, and deputies found four shell casings at the scene.

Parker and Ramirez fled the area, but they were later arrested and booked into the Kerr County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, KCSO said.

“Taking the law into your own hands puts innocent people in danger, and can escalate into violent situations,” Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a news release. “We are glad to have both suspects off the street, given the violence of this case and complete disregard for the safety of others.”

“It’s best to call law enforcement to intervene before taking action to investigate crimes or confront possible perpetrators. With four rounds fired in proximity, it’s amazing that no one was injured.”

