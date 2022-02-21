Man shot, killed during argument on North Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting on the city’s North Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 9500 block of Lorene Street, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Loop 410 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man dead in the street in front of the Coronado Apartments. Police said they believe the man got into a dispute with another person and was shot. The suspect fled following the shooting.

SAPD said they are now talking to a woman who was with the man when the shooting happened. A description of the suspect was not given.

Authorities did not say exactly why the argument occurred. The name of the man killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.