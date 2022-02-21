64º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man shot, killed during argument on North Side, San Antonio police say

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to 9500 block of Lorene Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, sapd, San Antonio, North Side
Lorene fatal shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting on the city’s North Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 9500 block of Lorene Street, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Loop 410 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man dead in the street in front of the Coronado Apartments. Police said they believe the man got into a dispute with another person and was shot. The suspect fled following the shooting.

SAPD said they are now talking to a woman who was with the man when the shooting happened. A description of the suspect was not given.

Authorities did not say exactly why the argument occurred. The name of the man killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter