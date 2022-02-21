Man arrested after shooting relative amid ongoing dispute, SAPD says

Austin Reyes, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after a family disturbance turned into a shooting Saturday afternoon on the Southwest Side.

San Antonio police said Austin Reyes, 22, shot his male cousin, 29, multiple times in the 200 block of Caddo, not far from Palo Alto Road and Interstate 35.

When officers arrived, they found the cousin outside of a home with four gunshot wounds on his legs and in his groin area.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, officers said.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Reyes fled after the shooting and witnesses were able to identify him.

Reyes and the cousin have had a history of confrontations and arguments, the affidavit states.

Records show he was booked Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $75,000.

