Houston-area couple allegedly killed by son in San Antonio remembered as ‘the nicest people’

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors of a Houston-area couple killed in San Antonio were shocked to learn about their deaths and the murder arrest of their 20-year-old son.

The neighbors spoke to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, hours after Spring Branch ISD identified the man and woman killed as William and Noreen Burger.

William Burger was an assistant principal for the past 11 years with the district and had served Spring Branch ISD for three decades. Noreen Burger, who retired in 2020, had worked at the district for a total of 25 years. She worked as a substitute teacher since her retirement.

“The nicest people. Helpful. Always cheerful when we go to the mailbox,” neighbor Charlotte Green told KPRC.

San Antonio police said they were killed around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Parkdale.

An officer at a traffic accident heard the gunshots, went to the complex to investigate, and found the couple dead outside a first-floor apartment.

Their son, Michael Burger, was found holding an AR rifle and a shotgun, SAPD Chief William McManus said.

Michael Burger took cover between two vehicles and popped his head up moments later. The officer shouted for him to drop his weapons and fired several rounds in his direction.

He was not hit by the gunfire and he quickly gave up, according to McManus. He was arrested and charged with one count of capital murder of multiple persons, court records show.

Neighbors suspect the Burgers were visiting Michael as he attended school in San Antonio.

“They sent him to college. I remember around 20 years ago, or so, they were going to adopt him and they were really excited,” Green said. “Never, ever would think something like that, ever.”

Neighbors said Michael Burger was friendly and would do chores around the neighborhood to make money.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from family violence.

