Man runs to gas station for help after being stabbed multiple times just north of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times just north of downtown early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to a gas station in the 800 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from San Antonio College and Interstate 35 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a middle-aged man was stabbed several times for an unknown reason near the Reggae Bar and ran to a convenience store for help on San Pedro Avenue.

Police said the suspect took off following the stabbing and was described as a man in a blue shirt. The man has not been found.

The victim was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, in serious condition. His name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

SAPD did not give a motive for the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing, police said.