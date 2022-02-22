Convenience store manager nearly struck by stray bullets in deadly North Side shootout

San Antonio – Bashrat Hussain, store manager at the convenience store on the corner of Blanco and Mariposa, said he was ringing up customers when he heard the first shots. He rushed to warn his clients to get on the floor.

“We hear some bullet shots and we are all on the floor because bullets are coming in the store,” he said. About five bullet holes could be seen through the wall, many close to where he was standing.

He was sad to hear the news that his regular client and homeowner from across the street was killed by a stray bullet. He remembers the 60-year-old man as someone who always had a smile on his face when he came in for a purchase.

“If I’m going outside for a smoke and he’s outside the house, he’s wave at me. He’s a nice guy. He’s the old, but he’s really calm,” Hussain said.

San Antonio police said the incident began around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Blanco Road and West Mariposa Drive when a green Suburban that was circling the gas station with five occupants parked nearby.

Then, someone came up to the car.

“It looked like there was some sort of deal getting ready to go down,” McManus said.

One of the passengers stepped out of the car with a gun in his hand “and the shooting starts,” McManus said.

That person was killed and another passenger was injured by the gunman who had initially approached the SUV, McManus said.

Dozens of family members were outside the home of the shooting, openly grieving the innocent life of the victim shot inside his home while watching T.V.