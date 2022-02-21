Innocent bystander among two killed in North Side shootout, San Antonio police say

Three people were taken into custody Monday after a shootout on the North Side resulted in two deaths, including an innocent bystander who was watching television at home, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Police said the incident began around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Blanco Road and West Mariposa Drive when a green Suburban that was circling the gas station with five occupants parked nearby.

Then, someone came up to the car.

“It looked like there was some sort of deal getting ready to go down,” McManus said.

One of the passengers stepped out of the car with a gun in his hand “and the shooting starts,” McManus said.

That person was killed and another passenger was injured by the gunman who had initially approached the SUV, McManus said.

A man in his 60s who was at home at the time of the shooting was also killed by a stray bullet in the incident.

“What we saw here today was risky behavior, and it resulted in the senseless death of a resident in the neighborhood,” McManus said. “It’s just insane that people have no respect for other people’s safety. I’m outraged by this and trying to contain my emotion right now.”

Police are still searching for the gunman who walked up to the SUV, and the three other passengers of the Suburban have been detained pending further investigation.

