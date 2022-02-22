Person shot, killed by Boerne police officer responding to a welfare check

SAN ANTONIO – A person was shot and killed by a Boerne police officer on Monday, the Boerne Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened after the officer responded to the Carrington Apartments in the 800 block of Johns Road to perform a welfare check for a person who was suicidal.

Boerne PD released a statement with limited details but said that welfare call “resulted in an officer-involved shooting.”

A city spokesperson confirmed that the person who was shot was the subject of the welfare check but has not confirmed whether that person was armed with any weapons.

“First responders immediately performed life-saving measures, but the individual was deceased at the scene,” the BPD statement said.

The name of the person who was shot and killed has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

BPD said the officer involved has been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers, according to department policy.

Ad

The Boerne Police Department has about 43 officers on staff including one mental health officer who was hired for the role in December and started the position last month.

Also on KSAT: