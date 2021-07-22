Boerne officer shoots, kills man who fired gunshots at child’s window, aimed at officers, police say

BOERNE – A police officer shot and killed a man after he fired gunshots at a child’s bedroom window and aimed his weapon at authorities, according to the Boerne Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:08 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 200 block of Rosebud Street.

Dispatch was notified that shots were allegedly fired as someone was trying to enter the home. When officers began heading to the scene, dispatchers received another call just four minutes later.

The caller, believed to be a resident of the home, claimed someone had fired a weapon into their home.

When officers began working the scene, they found a bullet struck a bedroom window where a child was sleeping. Officials said the child was uninjured.

Around 1:14 a.m., two additional officers and a deputy from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found the suspect, Cullen Condon, 25, on the front porch of another home in the neighborhood, police said.

Officers told Condon to “step away from the home and walk towards them,” according to BPD. However, he didn’t follow instructions, police said.

Instead, Condon knelt behind bushes and came back up with a weapon, authorities said.

Condon was told to drop the weapon several times by officers, but he continued to point his weapon in their direction, police said. One of the officers then discharged his weapon at 1:16 a.m., officials said.

Police said Condon was found unresponsive behind tall bushes with a semi-automatic pistol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who discharged his weapon at Condon, Officer Brandon Goudreau, has been placed on administrative duty pending the investigation, as part of the department’s policy, according to BPD.

“The Texas Rangers will handle the investigation of the officer-involved shooting,” BPD said in a statement.

Further details on the incident are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

