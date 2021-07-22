3 arrested in San Antonio for alleged child sex crimes, Texas AG’s Office says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were arrested in San Antonio last week for alleged child sex crimes, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Isidro Ibarra Moreno, 35, and Alfred Guerrero were arrested July 14.

Moreno was booked on five counts of possession of child pornography. Guerrero had outstanding warrants for assault of a public servant and aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the AG’s Office.

Authorities said they were tipped off about Moreno allegedly uploading child pornography to an email account. Following a search warrant, investigators turned in a digital media device to the Digital Forensics Unit for further investigation, the AG’s Office said.

Moreno was arrested without incident and is being held in the Bexar County Jail.

Guerrero’s warrants were issued by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested by the AG’s Office’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in San Antonio, officials said.

Ad

Duane Lee Fisher was arrested in San Antonio on July 16, authorities said. He had an outstanding warrant for sex assault of a child, which was issued by the Austin Police Department.

Fisher’s arrest was made in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in San Antonio.

Further details on the three arrests are limited at this time.

More on KSAT: