SAPD: Second arrest made in slaying of man ambushed during plan to commit crime

SAN ANTONIO – A second arrest has been made in the slaying of a man who was ambushed outside his Northwest Side apartment in early 2020.

Anthony Nash, 20, was charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Anthony Sanks on Jan. 7, 2020, at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek, according to San Antonio police.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Sanks was gunned down during what began as a plan between him and another man to commit a crime together.

On Jan. 6, police believe the other man, John Anthony Scharringhausen, reached out to Sanks on Facebook Messenger.

“I got the drop on em call me,” Scharringhausen told Sanks, according to the affidavit. Police said Sanks and Scharringhausen were referring to a man who they allegedly targeted in a June 2019 shooting.

Police said that the target had already made peace with Scharringhausen, and he had “convinced him to retaliate against (Sanks),” according to the affidavit.

Scharringhausen allegedly used the plan to draw Sanks out of his apartment in the early hours of Jan. 7, 2020. Sanks walked into the parking lot where he was gunned down by Nash, police said.

Scharringhausen was initially arrested on a murder charge in connection with the slaying in February 2020, records show.

He later told police that “he only coaxed the victim out of his apartment and into the parking lot,” an arrest warrant affidavit states.

He said they went to Sanks’ apartment in Nash’s Jeep Compass, which was recorded on surveillance footage.

Scharringhausen said two weeks later, the target, Andrew Salazar, was fatally shot. Police said Scharringhausen provided details in Salazar’s slaying that were consistent with the evidence found at the crime scene.

Neither Scharringhausen nor Nash have been charged in that case.

A warrant for Nash’s arrest was issued on Wednesday, the same day he was arrested, records show. A pre-hearing date has been set for August.

Jail records show Scharringhausen’s trial date has been set for August.

