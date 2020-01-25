Victim identified in Renova Street shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The victim of a South Side shooting on Renova Street has been identified.

The shooting happened Wednesday night just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 10400 block of Renova Street.

Andrew Salazar, 27, was identified as the victim by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say two suspects were in a Ford pickup truck with Salazar and shot him while he was driving.

Witnesses say they saw the suspects get out and check the driver’s side before leaving the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

