Man, 29, in critical condition after shooting at cellphone store on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at a Metro mobile store in the 1800 block of South New Braunfels Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Police said the man was shot in the chest multiple times. He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers have a possible suspect detained.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

KSAT will update you with new information in this case as it becomes available.