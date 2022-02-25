35º

Driver who fatally crashed vehicle on South Side highway identified

Domingo Rodriguez, 39, died at a hospital Monday morning

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who fatally crashed his vehicle due to slick roads earlier this week.

Domingo Rodriguez died at the hospital on Monday morning, authorities said.

Police said he was driving north in the 1300 block of State Highway 16 South, near Zarzamora Road, when he lost control due to the wet surface of the roadway.

He drove down a grassy embankment and the vehicle landed on its side against some trees.

Police said he became pinned inside as a result of the crash and firefighters had to cut him free from the vehicle. A female passenger inside the truck was not hurt.

Rodriguez was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

