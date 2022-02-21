Driver extracted from vehicle following crash on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver who was pinned inside his vehicle during a crash was extracted by firefighters early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on Palo Alto Road near South Zarzamora Street on the city’s South Side.

According to police, a pickup truck was heading north on Highway 16 when it hit a slick spot in the road and came off the highway. That’s when, police say, the truck went down a grassy embankment and landed on its side up against some trees.

Police said the male driver became pinned inside as a result of the crash. Firefighters had to cut him free from the vehicle. A female passenger inside the truck was not hurt.

The driver was taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition, but police did say he was alert and talking. The man’s name was not released. Officers said they later drove the woman to the hospital.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Ad

SAPD did not give an exact reason as to why the driver lost control. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.