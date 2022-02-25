Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash in downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash in downtown early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of Brooklyn Avenue and Augusta Street, not far from North St. Mary’s Street and Interstate 35.

According to police, the driver crashed through a utility pole, rolling the vehicle over.

Police said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after failing a field sobriety test. His name was not released.

There were no reports of any injuries.