San Antonio police investigating deadly shooting on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a woman’s death after a reported shooting on the North Side.

People reported hearing gunshot wounds followed by the sound of a car taking off near the 100 block of Interpark Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman who had been shot on the ground, police said.

Officials said emergency medical services personnel attempted to save the woman’s life, but she died at the scene.

Police are now turning to nearby businesses for surveillance videos to gather more information about this shooting and find the woman’s killer.

