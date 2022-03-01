Community Labs closes COVID-19 testing site due to decline in cases

(Ted S. Warren, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A worker at a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic puts a nose swab into a tube of liquid, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SAN ANTONIO – Community Labs has closed one of its COVID-19 testing sites due to a decline in cases city-wide.

The testing site located at Divine Providence Catholic Church, at 5667 Old Pearsall Road, is closed as of March 1. However, there are still 25 testing sites in the city that remain open, according to health officials.

Testing sites that are in the vicinity of Divine Providence Catholic Church include those listed below:

Edgewood Square, 1135 S. General McMullen Drive, 78237: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Salvation Army, 3802 SW Military Drive, 78211: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Other Community Labs testing sites that remain open Monday - Friday include the following:

Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building, 2222 N. Alamo St., 78215

Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, 78201

To find a testing site nearest you, follow this link here.

