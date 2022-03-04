Former UTSA head coach accused of sexual harassment while working at LSU

LSU Associate Head Coach Frank Wilson is accused of exposing himself to a female employee and kissing another female employee without her permission, according to federal court documents.

The allegations came out amid a larger federal lawsuit filed earlier this year by former Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis against LSU.

In an amended petition filed Thursday, Lewis detailed previously unknown allegations against Wilson over a four-year span, beginning in 2012. At the time, Wilson served as LSU’s running back coach under Head Coach Les Miles, who is also accused of sexual harassment in the suit.

Wilson would go on to become UTSA’s head coach from 2016 until he was fired in 2019 before returning to LSU in 2021.

In the court filing, Lewis accused Wilson of exposing himself to Lewis and asking her to touch his genitals. She also claimed Wilson kissed another female employee without her consent and sexually harassed other female students and employees during that stint with LSU.

Despite reporting these incidents to her superiors, Lewis alleged “they failed to investigate or take any action.”

Weeks after Wilson returned to LSU in 2021, Lewis was fired, which she contends was retaliation for reporting Wilson’s alleged advances.

While none of the allegations involve UTSA, KSAT did ask the university for a comment about the lawsuit, but UTSA officials have not immediately responded to the request.

In a statement, LSU officials denied knowing about any of the allegations.

“We are unaware of any prior allegations against Frank Wilson, and there is no evidence that any such allegations were ever reported to LSU officials. Further, none of these allegations were shared during the highly visible, independent Title IX review that LSU initiated last year.”

Wilson did not respond to the The Advocate’s requests for comment, which was the first outlet to report the allegations.

Read the lawsuit below:

