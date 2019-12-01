SAN ANTONIO – Less that 24 hours after their season-ending 41-27 loss to Louisiana Tech, UTSA football is looking for a new head coach.

UTSA Vice President/Athletic Director Lisa Campos announced Sunday morning that head coach Frank Wilson was relieved of coaching duties. Wilson led the program for four years, amassing a 19-29 overall record, 13-19 in Conference USA play. The Roadrunners finished the 2019 campaign with a 4-8 record.

“I want to thank Coach Wilson for his efforts on behalf of the football program and the university, and for his commitment to his student-athletes,” Campos said. "As only the second head coach in our history, Coach Wilson continued to build on the foundation of a young football program and we are grateful for his contributions to UTSA.”

Wilson was at the helm for two major program milestones. In his first season, UTSA qualified for their first bowl game, the 2016 Gildan New Mexico Bowl, then followed that up by coaching the Roadrunners to their first win over a Power 5 conference opponent, 17-10 over Baylor the following season. Since that campaign, however, UTSA has struggled, notching back-to-back losing seasons.

“While decisions like this are never easy, it is important that we take the steps that will help us build for the future and keep UTSA Athletics a vital part of the community," Campos said. "There is so much to look forward to as we continue to position our program to compete at the highest level. We will use a search firm and immediately begin a national search for UTSA’s next head football coach.”