Hondo police investigating child abuse case after 1-month-old child dies in hospital

HONDO, Texas – Hondo police are investigating a child abuse case that turned deadly.

Interim Hondo Police Chief Ray Lacey said officers responded to a call on Feb. 14 for a one-month-old baby that wasn’t breathing.

Lacey said the child had to be airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio, where the child died.

Police say they have a person of interest in the case and are awaiting autopsy results.

More information about this case is limited. KSAT will update you on air and online with the latest developments.