Have you seen this man? SAPD says he tried to rob a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to rob a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint last month.

The incident happened Feb. 7 when the delivery driver was returning to his vehicle after making a delivery. That’s when the suspect allegedly approached him, pulled a handgun and tried to steal his car.

Authorities said the suspect failed in his attempt and ran away from the scene.

Anyone with more information on the suspect’s identity or location can earn up to $5,000 for passing along the information to Crime Stoppers.

You can submit tips at 210-224-STOP or at www.sacrimestoppers.com.