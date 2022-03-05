Man arrested after firing gunshots, leading Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on chase

A man is in custody after opening gunfire on Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies while leading them on a vehicle chase overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after allegedly opening gunfire on Bexar County sheriff’s deputies while leading them on a vehicle chase overnight.

The incident began at a hotel on Culebra Road around 3 a.m. Saturday. Deputies said they were watching the hotel when they noticed a car almost cause an accident while pulling out of the parking lot.

The car continued driving erratically and that’s when deputies initiated a traffic stop.

The driver took off and led deputies on a chase down Culebra. Authorities said the driver began shooting at deputies before crashing his car on Senisa Drive and Morning Glory.

Deputies said the driver left the car and took off on foot behind an apartment building. Deputies caught up with the driver, and he was taken into custody.

A passenger in the car was also taken into custody, and charges remain pending for her.

The driver is facing at least one count of attempted capital murder to a peace officer, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

