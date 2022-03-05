Man killed in house fire on city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire on the Northeast Side early Saturday that took the life of the man who lived inside.

Firefighters responded around 6:40 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodbury Street and the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The condition of the home and the number of contents inside made it hard for firefighters to get the man out.

Once the fire was out, firefighters were able to locate the victim who was found near the front door of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into what started the fire is ongoing. The identification of the man is unknown pending notification of family.

No other injuries were reported.

More on KSAT: