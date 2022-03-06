79º

Austin burger stand P. Terry’s opens second location in Stone Oak

The second location is located at 22607 N. US Hwy 281.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

P. Terry's opens second location in Stone Oak. (Courtesy of P. Terry's Burger Stand)

SAN ANTONIO – P. Terry’s Burger Stand, the popular Austin burger chain, has now opened a second location in San Antonio — this time, in Stone Oak.

The second location officially opened Tuesday at 22607 N. US Hwy 281.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in San Antonio,” Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s Burger Stand said. “Over the past year, the San Antonio community has welcomed us with open arms, and we look forward to growing our presence, bringing new jobs and giving back in more profound ways.”

P. Terry’s is known for their burgers and fresh-cut fries, along with their milkshakes. If you’re not a burger fan, they also offer other sandwiches such as a chicken burger and veggie burger.

The restaurant is also serving up breakfast from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m., with options such as an egg burger and breakfast potatoes.

P. Terry’s Stone Oak location is open seven days a week, 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

For more information on P. Terry’s, check out their website.

