Man in critical condition after argument turns to shooting on West Side, police say

SAPD says they have the suspect detained

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after an argument with another man escalated into a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Allsup Street.

Police said the men had been arguing all morning into the day over property and one of them pulled a gun and shot the other in the chest.

The man who was shot was taken by EMS to an area hospital and his injury is life-threatening.

Authorities said the suspect took off from the scene in a vehicle, but it was later located by officers. Police said they have the suspect detained.

The investigation continues.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

