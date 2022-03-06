75º

Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on East Side, SAPD says

The driver fled the scene and police are still looking for them

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a Loop 410 access road on the East Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4:37 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of SE Loop 410.

Police said the 26-year-old man was walking on the SE Loop 410 northbound access road, where there are no sidewalks and minimal lighting.

A vehicle in the area tried to avoid the man as he walked in the roadway but was unable to and struck him, according to officials.

The man sustained serious injuries and was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center. At last check, he was in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The driver fled the scene and SAPD says when located, they will be charged with fail to stop and render aid - SBI.

The investigation continues.

