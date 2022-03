SAPD is searching for this robbery suspect who pointed a handgun at a liquor store clerk in the 3100 block of SE Military Drive on Feb. 22, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for an aggravated robbery in February.

Police said the man entered a liquor store in the 3100 block of SE Military Drive on Feb. 22 and pointed a handgun at the clerk.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and then carjacked someone at gunpoint in a parking lot nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact robbery detectives at 210-207-0300 and reference case number SAPD22038523.

